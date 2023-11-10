Workers change jobs frequently

Leaving a job is perfectly acceptable when a career choice doesn’t fulfill the worker, especially when it’s not their dream job. This is how one of the many findings of the latest survey by kariera.gr, which compiles the desires of job seekers at regular intervals, is explained: Four out of 10 job seekers (41%) stated that they change jobs every two to three years, with one in 10 changing once a year.

These are findings from thousands of responses to LinkedIn surveys by employed and unemployed job seekers describing what they are looking for from potential employers.

More than 20,000 people in total answered questions, among other things, about the four-day work, productivity incentives, what they ask for in a manager, but also about what keeps them away from their dream job.

According to the survey, some 55% of respondents stated that they would prefer a four-day work with the same salary, while 45% pointed out that they would prefer a five-day work with a 20% salary increase, so there is a split in that regard. In terms of the main factor that affects their productivity, 32% of respondents singled out the balance between work and personal life, another 32% the possibility of advancement, 28% a good atmosphere and 8% a competent manager.