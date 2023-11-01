ECONOMY

Greek ministry to start probing influencers

File photo. [AP]

With the assistance of digital tools from the European Commission, Greece’s Development Ministry will investigate the commercial practices used by influencers on their social media accounts in the coming weeks in order to protect consumers from misleading commercial practices.

According to the announcement of the Development Ministry, as part of the European investigations being carried out in EU member-states, the General Directorate of Market and Consumer Protection of the General Secretariat of Commerce is set to carry out checks on the commercial practices that influencers use on social media to promote or offer goods and services of companies (brands) with which they cooperate. 

