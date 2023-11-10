ECONOMY

Winning bids for redevelopment of Athens metro squares

Winning bids for redevelopment of Athens metro squares
MP Sparch emerged as the winner among the four proposals for Evangelismos.

Athens Anaplasis (Athens Redevelopment) has published the winners of the first three of seven tenders for the redevelopment of the squares where Metro Line 4 stations will be built. 

For Exarchia Square, six proposals were submitted, with the winner being Tense Architecture Network. The proposal by XZA Architects won from among the 12 submitted for Kolonaki Square. The winner among the four proposals for Evangelismos was MP Sparch. 

winning-bids-for-redevelopment-of-athens-metro-squares0
Tense Architecture Network’s proposal secured victory among the six submissions for Exarchia Square.

The results will be finalized early next week, when the deadline for submitting objections formally expires. 

Chronis Akritidis, president of Athens Anaplasis, told Kathimerini that essentially all seven competitions have been completed and the results of the remaining four (Alexandras, Dikastiria, Kypseli and Akadimias) stations will be announced shortly. 

“Then it will have to be clarified who [Athens Redevelopment or Hellenic Metro] will take over the maturation of the studies,” he said. 

The results come at a time when protests surrounding the felling of trees in Exarchia Square have been reignited, with authorities stating that a change of location for Exarchia and Evangelismos stations is out of the question.

winning-bids-for-redevelopment-of-athens-metro-squares2
The proposal submitted by XZA Architects emerged as the winner among the 12 entries for Kolonaki Square.
Transport Architecture Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Deconstructing Athens
NEWSASSET

Deconstructing Athens

Credit card fraud swelling
BANKING

Credit card fraud swelling

BA, easyJet expand their Cyprus flights
AIR TRANSPORT

BA, easyJet expand their Cyprus flights

Two major US cruise operators interested in buying Lavrio port
PRIVATIZATIONS

Two major US cruise operators interested in buying Lavrio port

ATHEX: Investors focusing on stock picking
STOCKS

ATHEX: Investors focusing on stock picking

DEDDIE secures EIB loan for smart meters
ECONOMY

DEDDIE secures EIB loan for smart meters