BA, easyJet expand their Cyprus flights

The Cypriot Deputy Ministry of Tourism disclosed on social media the decision by British Airways to transition Gatwick-Larnaca flights into a full-time service.

Emphasizing the enhancement of Cyprus’ air connectivity, especially during winter, is a top priority of the deputy ministry.

Previously, the deputy ministry had announced easyJet’s plan to initiate flights from Belfast Airport to Larnaca starting from May 2, 2024, scheduled every Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

An official statement on Thursday from Deputy Minister Kostas Koumis recorded his satisfaction with easyJet’s announcement of new routes from Belfast and Glasgow to Larnaca, the fruit of prior negotiations. The news of British Airways transforming Larnaca-Gatwick flights into a year-round service was also welcomed.

The expansion of flights schedules by key players in the UK tourism market, both in frequency and seat offerings, was highlighted as significantly important. The ministry said fulfilled its request and that it anticipates further developments soon regarding the introduction of new routes by other airlines. These announcements followed the conclusion of the WTM trade show in London.