ECONOMY PRIVATIZATIONS

Two major US cruise operators interested in buying Lavrio port

The tender for the concession of Lavrio port is set to begin in the next few weeks.

Sources tell Kathimerini there are at least two major cruise companies from the US that are interested, even though the utilization of the port proceeds with the sale of 67% of shares and not the concession of the cruise pier.

Lavrio currently sports a modern passenger terminal with the capacity only for small and medium-sized cruise liners; such vessels are likely to increase in numbers as the Aegean will in future likely to be served to a lesser extent by huge 300-meter cruise ships with 4,000-5,000 passengers that have drawn protest from the island destinations they call at.

Privatizations Tourism

