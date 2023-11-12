ECONOMY PROPERTY

Local office market seen flourishing

Local office market seen flourishing

Athens remains one of the most affordable capital cities in European for renting modern office space, a fact that, combined with the significant investments in the development of new modern and mainly green office buildings, as well as the upgrading of part of the existing building stock, generates significant expectations for the future.

In fact, these expectations may also concern the attraction of foreign groups that might be thinking of establishing their headquarters in Athens instead of other cities in Europe, with all that this entails, not only for the office market, but also overall for the economy and the added value to be created.

According to Dika Agapitidou, head of JLL-Athenian Finance, “very recently we have been registering interest in renting offices in Athens, mainly from technology groups who are looking at Athens and a few other cities in the wider region.”

However, Agapitidou adds that there remain some difficulties that prevent the further improvement of the appeal of the Greek market to foreign groups, such as the modernization of the justice system, the removal of bureaucratic obstacles, higher taxes and higher employment costs.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Foreclosures suspended for Thessaly flood victims
ECONOMY

Foreclosures suspended for Thessaly flood victims

SPV plan for Elliniko offices
PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

SPV plan for Elliniko offices

Rents well below asking rates
PROPERTY

Rents well below asking rates

Rents climb 5.9% in a year
PROPERTY

Rents climb 5.9% in a year

Cyprus keeps up freeze on foreclosures
BANKING

Cyprus keeps up freeze on foreclosures

Markets long on short-term rentals
PROPERTY

Markets long on short-term rentals