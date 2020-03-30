The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) has unveiled an extensive eight-month investigation named Cyprus Confidential, as disclosed in posts on X.

This collaborative effort engaged 270 journalists and 68 media outlets globally, signaling a significant revelation regarding financial secrets linked to “the small Mediterranean island,” namely Cyprus.

According to ICIJ sources, the investigation will bring to light substantial data exposing Cyprus’ role in facilitating the movement of Russian wealth.

The report will underscore the extent of Russian influence on the island.