ATHEX: Lenders steal show at the Greek bourse

The stocks of Greek banks sent turnover at the local bourse soaring on Monday, as they accounted for about 90% of the nearly 400 million euros traded at Athinon Avenue on the day, helped by the divestment of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund from Alpha and National. Prices varied, with winners edging out the losers by the smallest of margins.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,205.55 points, adding 0.21% to Friday’s 1,203.08 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.10%, ending at 2,923.54 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.18%.

The banks index advanced 0.78%, as Piraeus jumped 2.98%, National earned 0.77% and Eurobank grabbed 0.30%, while Alpha declined 0.07%. There was also growth for Public Power Corporation (up 2.30%) and Sarantis (1.27%), as OPAP parted with 3.18% and ElvalHalcor was down 1.43%.

In total 51 stocks recorded gains, 50 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 399.6 million euros, up from last Friday’s €73.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.32% to close at 126.35 points.