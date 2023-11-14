ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks bring fresh growth to the bourse

ATHEX: Banks bring fresh growth to the bourse

Stocks soared on Tuesday at Athinon Avenue, with traders shifting most of their attention to banks, which saw their index jump by almost 6% driven by the huge interest in the public offering of National Bank. There is clearly a great audience for bank stocks abroad, which will be more interested in the local credit system’s stakes now that the country has regained investment grade – a factor that the state is also taking advantage of in selling its stakes in Greek lenders now.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,235.27 points, adding 2.47% to Monday’s 1,205.55 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.87%, ending up at 3,007.34 points.

The banks index gained 5.94%, as Piraeus grew 7.07%, Alpha fetched 6.02%, National augmented 5.80% and Eurobank collected 5.37%. Motor Oil jumped 4.74%, Quest Holdings grabbed 4.58% and Viohalco rose 4.27%.

In total 83 stocks posted gains, 21 took losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 124.2 million euros, down from Monday’s €399.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.49% to close at 126.97 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Lenders steal show at the Greek bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Lenders steal show at the Greek bourse

ATHEX: Four-week rising streak snapped
STOCKS

ATHEX: Four-week rising streak snapped

ATHEX: Investors focusing on stock picking
STOCKS

ATHEX: Investors focusing on stock picking

ATHEX: Another day with stocks in dead heat
STOCKS

ATHEX: Another day with stocks in dead heat

ATHEX: Dead heat for winners and losers
STOCKS

ATHEX: Dead heat for winners and losers

ATHEX: Seven-week high for local bourse index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Seven-week high for local bourse index