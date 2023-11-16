ECONOMY FINANCE

Tourists practically subsidized prices for the most vulnerable

Tourists who visited Greece in their droves this year have practically helped the Greek state save some money for the most vulnerable and distribute another handout to them ahead of the festive season, Kathimerini understands.

The data for the execution of the state budget in January-October that the Finance Ministry released on Wednesday offer a leeway of some 300 million euros, which, thanks to the increased tax revenues that the government is expected to announce, will be channeled to the social groups in the highest need due to the price hikes inflation has brought.

The government announcement is expected in the coming days, if not on Thursday.

