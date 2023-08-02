Evia proves popular with subsidized tourism voucher recipients

Greece’s employment agencies disbursed nearly 103,000 vouchers for accommodation in July, allowing people on incomes below €30,000 to enjoy a few days of subsidized vacation.

The most popular destinations were the island of Evia, where nearly 10% of the vouchers were used, followed by the Halkidiki peninsula, in the north, and the regional unit of Pieria, at the foot of Mt Olympus.

There were also nearly 15,000 activated for passenger shipping, the agency said.

Recipients of the subsidies can spend six days in free accommodation at most destinations; at some destinations in northern Evia, which was devastated by wildfires in August 2021, they can stay for free for up to 12 days, while on the eastern Aegean islands of Chios, Kos and Lesvos, and the border regional unit of Evros they can stay for 10 days.