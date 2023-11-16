ATHEX: Banks take stock index even higher

The fourth straight day of gains for the benchmark at the Greek stock market saw banks and certain blue chips leading the way, as opposed to the blue chip index, which posted a minor loss. Most of the action focused on the credit sector, which is seeing plenty of activity in stake sales these days, attracting the strong interest of foreign traders.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,239.39 points, adding 0.05% to Wednesday’s 1,238.76 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.05%, ending up at 3,012.78 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.56%.

The banks index advanced 0.58%, as Eurobank grew 1.27%, National grabbed 0.52% and Piraeus improved 0.26%. Alpha stayed put.

Aegean Airlines rose 2.74%, Sarantis collected 2.29%, Lamda Development increased 2.01%, while GEK Terna gave up 2.19%, Mytilineos parted with 1.92% and Public Power Corporation was down 1.54%.

In total 57 stocks secured gains, 35 sustained losses and 28 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 84.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €96.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.37% to 126.61 points.