Greece needs optical communications ecosystem

Greece needs to strengthen the competitive advantage it has begun to build in the field of optical satellite communications, taking action not only in terms of university research, but also in the creation of a business ecosystem, Polyzois Kokkonis, future programs officer at the European Space Agency (ESA), said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency this week.

“Optical satellite communications will develop strongly in the future. They will become more important, because they offer very good possibilities for communication in space,” Kokkonis said, and reminded that Greece, in collaboration with the ESA, was one of the first countries to, through the ground station of the ScyLight program at the Helmos Observatory, establish an optical communications link with a satellite.

According to Kokkonis, who clarified that he was expressing his personal position and not the ESA’s official position, an ecosystem needs to be created in Greece which will focus on this area.