Top hotel industry fair Xenia opens on November 25-27

Xenia exhibition, the leading commercial forum for hotel industry executives and an exhibition pillar for the development of the tourism industry in Greece, is opening its gates on Saturday, November 25, at the Metropolitan Expo center by the Athens airport.

Owners and executives of hotels, tourism accommodation and villa owners can get in touch with the leading companies with hotel equipment, technological solutions and digital services, as well as with companies with products for construction, renovation and energy saving and with suppliers of the food industry, whose services are applied in key areas of hotel operation.

The fair runs until November 27. For more information visit xenia.gr/en.