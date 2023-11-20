Investments in ‘green’ fuel

By the year 2050 European production of low- to zero-carbon fuels could reach 150 million tons per year, with total investment estimated at between 400-650 billion euros, Liana Gouta, the director of energy policy and international relations at listed oil giant Helleniq Energy, has told Kathimerini in an interview.

“The biggest challenge and priority for the industry right now is to highlight the great transformation it has set in motion and the key role it can play in achieving the EU’s goals for a gradual reduction of carbon emissions and climate neutrality by 2050,” emphasized the experienced official, who is also the director general of the association of European fuel companies (Fuels Europe & Concawe).

This is a shift that is essential as well as attractive for the officials involved, she claims: “For those of us who are part of this change it is extremely interesting and exciting, despite the difficult or sometimes hostile, as you say, environment,” she explains, after 30 years in the industry.

Gouta, one of the first female engineers to work in the Greek oil industry, with many years of experience in positions of responsibility, also told Kathimerini that the role of women in decision-making is being valued more in Europe.