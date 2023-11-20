No change to minimum retirement age for the next three years, minister says

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Panos Tsakloglou has ruled out a modification to the minimum retirement age for the next three years.

In an interview with Mega TV on Sunday, Tsakloglou said that the legislation determining the minimum age for a state pension dates back to 2010 and links retirement age thresholds to life expectancy, with periodic reviews conducted every three years.

“Obviously, no one can predict what will transpire in 2027,” he said.

When questioned about the pension increase expected in 2024, the minister mentioned that the rise in pensions is anticipated to be approximately 3%.

However, he noted that the final adjustment will be made once the definitive data is available, accounting for changes in relation to the previous year’s increase. [AMNA]