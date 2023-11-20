ECONOMY

No change to minimum retirement age for the next three years, minister says

No change to minimum retirement age for the next three years, minister says
File photo.

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Panos Tsakloglou has ruled out a modification to the minimum retirement age for the next three years.

In an interview with Mega TV on Sunday, Tsakloglou said that the legislation determining the minimum age for a state pension dates back to 2010 and links retirement age thresholds to life expectancy, with periodic reviews conducted every three years.

“Obviously, no one can predict what will transpire in 2027,” he said.

When questioned about the pension increase expected in 2024, the minister mentioned that the rise in pensions is anticipated to be approximately 3%. 

However, he noted that the final adjustment will be made once the definitive data is available, accounting for changes in relation to the previous year’s increase. [AMNA]

Pension Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Working pensioners to get fairer deal
ECONOMY

Working pensioners to get fairer deal

Georgiadis looks to make life easier for working pensioners
ECONOMY

Georgiadis looks to make life easier for working pensioners

Flexible ‘penalty’ for retirees?
SOCIAL SECURITY

Flexible ‘penalty’ for retirees?

Workers change jobs frequently
EMPLOYMENT

Workers change jobs frequently

Employment in Cyprus looking up
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Employment in Cyprus looking up

Jobless rate at 14-year low
EMPLOYMENT

Jobless rate at 14-year low