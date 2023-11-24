Pharma industry holds commanding share in manufacturing R&D

Investments in research have been increased considerably by the local pharmaceutical industry, which accounts for some 25% of expenditure in innovation in the manufacturing sector.

According to the monthly bulletin of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), pharma industry investment in research and development in Greece amounted to 95 million euros in 2020, making up a major part of the €384 million invested in research and development across the country’s manufacturing.

This has placed Greece in the eighth spot in the European Union in the share of the pharmaceutical industry’s R&D spending out of all of the secondary sector.