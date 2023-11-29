ECONOMY

Construction activity in Greece jumps in 2023

Private building activity grew 17.4% in volume in August this year and by 16.5% in the January-August period, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Tuesday.

Private building activity reported 595 building permits issued, representing 392,123 square meters in area and 2,080,877 cubic meters in volume (down 4.3%, off 7.8% and up 17.4%, compared with August 2022, respectively).

In the eight-month period, building activity was up 9.4% annually in permits, 12.3% in area and 16.5% in volume.

