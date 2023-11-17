Corruption probe into Anastasiades

Cyprus’ Independent Anti-Corruption Authority has initiated an investigation based on claims made in the book “Mafia State” by journalist Makarios Drousiotis, which exposes allegations of corruption against former president Nicos Anastasiades.

Drousiotis announced that he is scheduled to meet with the Anti-Corruption Authority next Thursday, for the first session regarding the investigation into his book.

According to a statement to Kathimerini Cyprus from Harry Pogiatzis, the transparency commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Authority, an analysis of “Mafia State” has been conducted. The upcoming meeting on November 23 is expected to delve into the details of the information presented in Drousiotis’ book. Pogiatzis highlighted the challenge of finding investigators for this case, mentioning a negative response from a potential candidate in Greece. The authority is exploring the option of translating the book into English to facilitate collaboration with English-speaking researchers.

Pogiatzis said delays may be caused by a high volume of complaints, ongoing prioritization and initial uncertainties about operational procedures.