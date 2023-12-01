Greece secures membership in IMO Council for 2024-2025

Greece has secured its position as a member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the 2024-2025 biennium in category A, following the IMO Assembly in London. Category A designates the 10 states with the most substantial interest in offering international shipping services.

The newly elected council also includes China, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Christos Stylianides, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, welcomed this achievement on social media platform X, stating, “This is an exceptionally significant success for our country, unequivocally affirming Greece’s trustworthiness and reliability within the IMO and the global maritime industry.”