ECONOMY

Greece secures membership in IMO Council for 2024-2025

Greece secures membership in IMO Council for 2024-2025

Greece has secured its position as a member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the 2024-2025 biennium in category A, following the IMO Assembly in London. Category A designates the 10 states with the most substantial interest in offering international shipping services.

The newly elected council also includes China, Italy, Japan, Liberia, Norway, Panama, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Christos Stylianides, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, welcomed this achievement on social media platform X, stating, “This is an exceptionally significant success for our country, unequivocally affirming Greece’s trustworthiness and reliability within the IMO and the global maritime industry.”

Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Elefsis may build new Attica Group ferries
SHIPPING

Elefsis may build new Attica Group ferries

Greek merchant fleet up in numbers, down in volume
ECONOMY

Greek merchant fleet up in numbers, down in volume

WIMA to host Piraeus event on training in shipping
ECONOMY

WIMA to host Piraeus event on training in shipping

Greece-China cooperation in shipping growing apace
ECONOMY

Greece-China cooperation in shipping growing apace

DFC commits $125 mln to modernize Elefsina shipyard
ECONOMY

DFC commits $125 mln to modernize Elefsina shipyard

Elefsina shipyard streamlining deal to be signed on Monday
ECONOMY

Elefsina shipyard streamlining deal to be signed on Monday