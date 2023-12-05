ECONOMY

Tsunis hails Greek growth and US investments

[AMNA]

Over the next two or three years Greece’s economy will grow three times faster than the EU average, noted US Ambassador George Tsunis, speaking at the 34th Greek Economic Summit GES2023 – “Fostering a Sustainable Economic Future Amidst Global Challenges” on Monday and Tuesday.

Foreign investments in Greece have broken all record highs and American companies are participating in this, he added. Google’s investment alone has reached 2.2 billion euros, he added.

The mutual interests of the US and Greece are fully aligned, he added, and mentioned specific areas of fruitful cooperation: in security, within NATO, in investments, information, labor, diplomacy, and also in culture and education.

In geostrategic terms, it is important to have an uninterrupted supply of natural gas, noted the American diplomat.

