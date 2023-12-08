ECONOMY

Meter readings to be taken every month by DEDDIE

Meter readings to be taken every month by DEDDIE

Environment and Energy Minister Theodoros Skylakakis announced the reading of meters for electricity consumption every month for all categories of meters by the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) in an interview with Antenna TV on Thursday.

He explained that this practice will apply from early 2024. DEDDIE “has the staff to read the consumption of electricity every month and there is a reason we are doing it. In this way we will reduce electricity theft,” Skylakakis said.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nicosia and Chevron reach deal
CYPRUS

Nicosia and Chevron reach deal

Annual fuel theft at 120 million euros, as checks lag
MARKET

Annual fuel theft at 120 million euros, as checks lag

Agreement reached on Aphrodite
CYPRUS

Agreement reached on Aphrodite

Greece a rising energy provider in SE Europe
ECONOMY

Greece a rising energy provider in SE Europe

Greece is a rising energy provider in SE Europe, says US envoy
ECONOMY

Greece is a rising energy provider in SE Europe, says US envoy

Gas exports could quadruple
ENERGY

Gas exports could quadruple