Meter readings to be taken every month by DEDDIE

Environment and Energy Minister Theodoros Skylakakis announced the reading of meters for electricity consumption every month for all categories of meters by the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) in an interview with Antenna TV on Thursday.

He explained that this practice will apply from early 2024. DEDDIE “has the staff to read the consumption of electricity every month and there is a reason we are doing it. In this way we will reduce electricity theft,” Skylakakis said.