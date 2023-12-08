ECONOMY

Inflation has driven Greek supermarkets’ turnover higher

Supermarket turnover grew 9.5% in the January-October period, totaling 7.446 billion euros from €6.821 billion in the corresponding period in 2022, Circana (formerly IRI) said in a report.

It noted that the volume of sales grew 1.7% in the same period, evidence that the increase in the value of turnover was mainly driven by inflation.

Private-label products saw their market share rising to 26.2% in the 10-month period from 25.7% in 2022, with a growth rate of 11.9%, exceeding an 8.7% growth rate in brand products.

Private-label food products’ market share was 26.7% (26.3% in 2022), while private-label personal care products’ share was 20.9% and household name products 25.7%.

Beverages (4.4%), alcohol (4.3%), personal care products (1.1%), snacks (4.4%), dairy (2.2%) and other household items (0.1%) recorded increases in the volume of sales, while packaged food (-0.1%), frozen food (-0.9%) and detergents (-0.5%) suffered declines.

Detergents recorded the biggest percentage price increase in the 10-month period (+12%), followed by cooking ingredients (10%), dairy (9%), snacks (8.9%) and frozen food (8.7%).

Retail Inflation

