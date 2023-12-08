ECONOMY PROPERTY

Owners can’t sell as their demands are excessive

Owners can’t sell as their demands are excessive

Property market professionals report a gap ranging around 15% to 25% on average between the asking prices and the prices at which the sales are finally made, which means there is plenty of room for prospective buyers to bargain.

As they explain, this significant distance arises mainly due to excessive expectations that many sellers have, especially in the cases of older apartments, which also require the corresponding work in order to be modernized.

“Indeed, we find that on average there is a discrepancy of 15%-20%, between the price that one will see in the ad and the one at which the transaction will finally be completed,” Lefteris Potamianos, president of the Association of Realtors of Athens-Attica, tells Kathimerini. This mainly concerns older properties, since the prices of new constructions completed during this period are clearly more difficult to reduce, being less flexible due to construction costs and contractor profit.

“The problem arises when the asking prices of old apartments – e.g. 30-40 years old – is very close to the prices of a newly built property in the same area,” notes Panos Haralambopoulos, head of the real estate valuation company Solum and member of the RICS Greece Advisory Board. According to him, in these cases, which are the general rule in today’s market, in order to complete a sale, significant concessions must be made by the owner.

Recently, an old apartment in Kolonaki was sold for 900,000 euros, when the original asking price was €1.2 million – i.e. 25% higher. That apartment also needed significant renovation, so in order to sell, the price had to be significantly reduced, as the seller had effectively included the cost of the renovation in the asking price, even though the relevant work had not been done.

Accordingly, in the cases of many advertisements for the sale of apartments in Athens’ northern or southern suburbs, one observes exaggerated demands, as the money requested does not correspond to the assets’ real value. For example, for a 105-square-meter, 35-year-old, first-floor apartment in Maroussi the owner asks for €350,000 and although it is advertised as renovated, as can be seen from photos, it has only been painted. 

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dozens of new store lease deals in the last few months
PROPERTY

Dozens of new store lease deals in the last few months

Auctions avoided with advance payment of 10% of debt
BANKING

Auctions avoided with advance payment of 10% of debt

Realty limits in occupied Cyprus
PROPERTY

Realty limits in occupied Cyprus

Signs of fatigue in short-term rental rates
HOSPITALITY

Signs of fatigue in short-term rental rates

Have short-term rental prices peaked?
ECONOMY

Have short-term rental prices peaked?

Rates boost local holiday pads
PROPERTY

Rates boost local holiday pads