Draft budgetary plan in line with European Council

The Eurogroup welcomed on Thursday the fact that the draft budgetary plans of Greece and another six countries (Cyprus, Estonia, Spain, Ireland, Lithuania and Slovenia) are in line with the fiscal recommendations of the European Council based on the Commission assessment.

The Eurogroup also noted that most euro-area member-states plan to wind down their energy support measures, in the absence of renewed energy price shocks, and called on those member-states that are expected to have significant measures still in force to phase them out as soon as possible in 2024.

