ECONOMY

Greek economy grows 2.1% in third quarter

Greek economy grows 2.1% in third quarter

The Greek economy grew by 2.1% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year, with the country’s GDP rising by 0.02% between the third and second quarter of 2023, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

Greece’s GDP grew 1.9% in the first quarter and 2.6% in the second quarter of the year compared with the same periods in 2022, and by 0.1% and 1.1% on a quarterly basis, the independent statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.

The statistics service attributed the 2.1% rise in the GDP to a 1% increase in final consumption spending, a 4.9% rise in private investments (gross fixed capital investments), a 1% rise in exports of goods and services (goods fell 1.1% and services rose 2.9%) and a 2.9% increase in imports of goods and services (goods rose 3.4% and services increased 0.8%).

On a quarterly basis, final consumption spending fell 0.5%, private investments fell 1.8%, exports eased 0.7% and imports rose 2%.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Digital currencies issued by central banks
MONETARY

Digital currencies issued by central banks

Investors note momentum in Greek economy
MARKETS

Investors note momentum in Greek economy

Tsunis hails Greek growth and US investments
ECONOMY

Tsunis hails Greek growth and US investments

Six challenges for the Greek economy in 2024
ECONOMY

Six challenges for the Greek economy in 2024

Professionals who declare €129 per month
TAXATION

Professionals who declare €129 per month

Annual fuel theft at 120 million euros, as checks lag
MARKET

Annual fuel theft at 120 million euros, as checks lag