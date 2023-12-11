FSRU vessel set to arrive at Alexandroupoli port

After a long journey from Singapore’s Seatrium shipyard via the Suez Canal, a GasLog tanker is due to arrive in Alexandroupoli converted into a floating liquefied natural gas storage and regasification unit (FSRU) and named Alexandroupolis in honor of the city and its people, who will host it permanently in the Thracian Sea.

Alexandroupolis set sail from Seatrium on November 26 is expected to arrive in Alexandroupoli on Sunday, December 17, and then dock in its permanent position 17.6 kilometers southwest of the port at a distance of 10 km from the coast, thereby strictly abiding by the safety regulations of the Seveso directive which concern such projects.