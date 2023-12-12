Professional fee being slashed

By 2026, the government expects to have permanently abolished the fee for practicing certain professions (known as “telos epitidevmatos”), imposed on businesses and professionals. However, for 2024 the fee is limited to professionals who will be taxed through the new system of presumptive income estimates, while it will be maintained at the same levels for individual professionals issuing invoices (“blokakia”) and proper businesses.

Instead, various categories of taxpayers will continue to be exempted, such as professionals and businesses with gross revenues of up to 2 million euros that increased their number of employees during 2023.

In particular, the fee for practicing a profession is structured as follows per category:

• €800 euros for enterprises that run a commercial business and have their headquarters in tourism destinations and in cities or villages with a population of up to 200,000 inhabitants.

• €1,000 for corporations that run a commercial business and have their headquarters in cities with a population of over 200,000 inhabitants.

• Professionals, the self-employed and sole proprietorships will pay half the fee, namely €325.

• €400-500 for taxpayers whose income comes from an individual service business or freelance profession and have a written contract with up to three individuals or companies, or 75% of their gross income comes from one individual or company.

• For each company branch, the fee amounts to €300 per year, if it is set up by a self-employed person, and €600 per year if it is set up by a legal entity running a commercial business.

A branch is considered to be any professional establishment of its own in the country, outside the headquarters of the company. Temporary showrooms, temporary business premises operating for a period of up to 30 days and business premises housed on different floors, are not considered branches for the purpose of imposing the “telos epitidevmatos.”