Professionals who declare €129 per month

The details of the electronic database used by the National Economy and Finance Ministry to design the new taxation system for professionals and processed by Kathimerini are particularly revealing.

Small catering businesses declare a profit of just 129 euros per month. Hair salons declare €162 on average and bars €188.30 monthly. In bakeries the average monthly profit is €280 and in clothing retail stores €294, while taxi drivers declare €307.7 per month and florists €380.

The average plumber does not declare any more than €500 and the electrician €574 per month.

The largest declared monthly income among the self-employed is shown by pharmacists (with €1,726 per month) and doctors (with €1,661).

Only eight out of 550 categories of freelancers declare a taxable income of more than €1,000 per month. Just four categories show a net average annual profit of more than €50,000 and they just account for 39 professionals.

In the summer of 2024, the data will be officially made public through the AADE website, as especially the gross income will henceforth be a key element in determining income tax.