Barrage of payments to pensioners

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) has planned for successive payments before Christmas to 2.5 million pensioners, in order to pay all the beneficiaries without exception, both the January pension with an integrated increase of 3%, as well as the personal difference allowance, to those who are not entitled to a raise.

After all, next week, the payment of the extraordinary, one-time handout to low-end pensioners is scheduled.

The EFKA board of directors has already approved the final dates, so that payments can be made seamlessly and all pensioners will receive the increases or benefits they are entitled to.

The existence of a personal difference, according to the available data of the EFKA, deprives 739,926 pension cases of the increases for 2024, though the beneficiaries of these will receive next Wednesday, December 20, the one-time personal difference allowance, which varies between 100 and 200 euros, depending on the case.

The EFKA services have already processed the data, so that immediately after the passing of the relevant provision in the social security bill, everything will be ready for the payments to start.