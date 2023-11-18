Working pensioner issue settled

From January 1, 2024, the 30% pension cut for pensioners who continue to work is to be abolished, and those retirees will collect their entire main and auxiliary pensions with the exception of a 10% deduction.

The current 30% charge will be replaced by a contribution in favor of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), which will be divided into 7.7% for main insurance and 2.2% for auxiliary.

For freelance and self-employed pensioners who do not have an auxiliary pension, an additional charge is imposed only for the insurance in the main pension, equal to 50% of the insurance category they have chosen.

Within 2024, the activation of the already voted provision for utilizing the additional insurance time of working pensioners in the pension supplement is also expected. This will be provided for by the mini social security bill that will come to Parliament at the beginning of December.

Among other things, the draft law anticipated will provide a solution to the issue of the pensions of self-employed people with debts of between 20,000 and 30,000 euros to EFKA, by giving them 40% of their normal pension.