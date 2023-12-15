ECONOMY

Athens, Seoul agree to deepen bilateral cooperation

Athens, Seoul agree to deepen bilateral cooperation

Greece and South Korea agreed to boost their bilateral cooperation in information technology, shipping and shipbuilding, energy and RES, agrifood production, culture and tourism, in the context of the 4th Meeting of the Joint Interministerial Committee on Economic Cooperation held in Athens on Thursday.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Enterprise Greece and the Korea Trade & Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

The meeting was chaired by Greek Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis and South Korea’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Affairs Kang Jae-kwon.

Participating in the interministerial committee were officials from the Greek ministries of Development and Investments, Agricultural Development, Shipping and Island Policy, Digital Governance, Culture, Tourism, as well as executives from Enterprise Greece, the Hellenic Telecommunications & Post Commission (EETT), among others.

Diplomacy

