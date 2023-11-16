US ambassador congratulates tourism minister on record year

US Ambassador George Tsunis congratulated Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni on the record year experienced by Greek tourism at their meeting in Athens on Wednesday.

The meeting at the ministry focused on destination sustainability, promotion of lesser-known destinations, special forms of tourism, and promotion in the US market. Kefalogianni informed the US diplomat on the tourism development masterplan, which includes the upgrading of marinas and ski centers, the improvement of beach accessibility and the creation of diving centers.

The two officials also discussed the tourism schools of the ministry and Greek universities.