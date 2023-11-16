ECONOMY TOURISM

US ambassador congratulates tourism minister on record year

US ambassador congratulates tourism minister on record year

US Ambassador George Tsunis congratulated Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni on the record year experienced by Greek tourism at their meeting in Athens on Wednesday.

The meeting at the ministry focused on destination sustainability, promotion of lesser-known destinations, special forms of tourism, and promotion in the US market. Kefalogianni informed the US diplomat on the tourism development masterplan, which includes the upgrading of marinas and ski centers, the improvement of beach accessibility and the creation of diving centers.

The two officials also discussed the tourism schools of the ministry and Greek universities.

Tourism Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kikilias talks tourism with Canadian ambassador
ECONOMY

Kikilias talks tourism with Canadian ambassador

DFC commits $125 mln to modernize Elefsina shipyard
ECONOMY

DFC commits $125 mln to modernize Elefsina shipyard

Athens, Bulgaria chambers sign cooperation agreement
ECONOMY

Athens, Bulgaria chambers sign cooperation agreement

Greece’s credit rating upgrade to attract more investors from China
ECONOMY

Greece’s credit rating upgrade to attract more investors from China

Greek development minister in Beijing for Belt and Road Forum
ECONOMY

Greek development minister in Beijing for Belt and Road Forum

Hellenic Business Association of Albania celebrates 20th birthday
ECONOMY

Hellenic Business Association of Albania celebrates 20th birthday