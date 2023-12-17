ECONOMY

Santa’s Basket launched for holiday season

[AMNA]

“Santa’s Basket,” aimed at offering consumers affordable toys ahead of the holidays – the equivalent of the Household Basket for basic goods – was launched Friday and concerns toy purchases for the period of Christmas and New Year.

The products included will have a special indication on the shelf so that consumers can see which items are included, while the relevant list of prices will be sent to the Development Ministry so it can make sure the laws on overcharging are being observed.

As in the previous year, the basket includes several different categories of toys.

Retail Inflation

