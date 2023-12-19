Five Antiparos villas sold for €42 mln

A few days ago, a sale was completed that sets the bar for excellent quality and location holiday properties at the highest levels: Five villas on Antiparos island in the Cyclades, located on an area of 36,000 square meters in total, were sold together for a price that sources say amounted to 42 million euros. These are three five-bedroom villas and two other seven-bedroom villas of quality architectural design, as reported by real estate sources, in a seaside area on the east coast of the island.

According to the same sources, the seller is shipowner Petros Pappas, who has been active in the real estate market on Antiparos for years and still owns several important properties there. The buyer is shipowner Ioannis Martinos, son of Dinos Martinos, who is also widely known for the development of the Signal Maritime electronic shipping platform.

The specific area on Antiparos is home to other high-quality properties, including the summer home of the US actor and director Tom Hanks. In fact, Hanks also recently bought a second property in the area, while the buyer of the five properties, Ioannis Martinos, also maintains a villa a little further north.