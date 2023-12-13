Notaries on strike until January 8, with exceptions

Property owners will need to have insurance coverage for earthquake, fire or flood in order to enjoy the 10% discount on their Single Property Tax (ENFIA) bill next year based on the provision included in the bill of the National Economy and Finance Ministry. The provision has immediate effect and the discount for anyone who proceeds immediately to insure their residence will apply proportionally to the tax of 2023, which will be assessed at the beginning of the following year. Therefore, if someone insures their residence from September – i.e. for four months of 2023 – they will receive the corresponding discount for this period.

The general assembly of notaries’ associations has decided to extend a strike that began on November 4 until January 8, but with some exceptions, including for preparing preliminary agreements for real estate sales and acquisitions and cases with rigid timetables.

The notaries are calling for a commitment from the Digital Governance Ministry not to implement its plans for digital contracts. They claim that Deputy Minister Costas Kyranakis has assured them that in the tender under way for an app for the electronic property file, the sub-project concerning the digital contract will not be implemented.

“We agreed that notaries will submit the contract digitally, with a digital signature. Mr. Kyranakis also committed to appoint a representative of the notaries to the three-member committee for contracting and monitoring the projects,” said Ioanna Kanellopoulou, who headed Monday’s meeting.