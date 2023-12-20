ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark climbs above 1,300 points

Wednesday’s mixed session at the Greek stock market may have seen the majority of stocks (including banks) decline and the daily turnover revert to more subdued seasonal levels, but the benchmark continued its ascent for a second straight day to climb to levels unseen in 16 weeks, above the 1,300-point mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,301.81 points, the highest since August 31, adding 0.26% to Tuesday’s 1,298.48 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.31%, ending at 3,152.96 points.

The banks index declined 0.22%, as Piraeus gave up 0.91%, Eurobank eased 0.24% and Alpha slipped 0.03%, while National stayed put.

Ellaktor jumped 3.21%, Jumbo advanced 2.86%, Titan Cement collected 2.10%, Public Power Corporation earned 1.78%, ElvalHalcor grabbed 1.72% and Aegean Airlines rose 1.58%, just as Motor Oil parted with 1.22%.

In total 49 stocks secured gains, 59 reported losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.7 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €109.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.54% to close at 136.64 points.

