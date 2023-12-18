ATHEX: Stocks head south at slow pace

The first day of the last week before Christmas started at the Greek stock market with a mixed session, that saw the benchmark and the majority of stocks post losses while mid-caps and banks eased the pressure on the main index. Turnover reverted to the typical level of this month, with traders mostly focusing on profit-taking.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,287.22 points, shedding 0.28% from Friday’s 1,290.79 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.25%, ending at 3,112.84 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.12%.

The banks index improved 1.24%, with National rising 2.38%, Alpha earning 0.81%, Eurobank climbing 0.62% and Piraeus collecting 0.56%.

Ellaktor lost 3.50%, Aegean Airlines conceded 3.30%, Motor Oil fell 2.31%, Jumbo parted with 2.28%, ElvalHalcor slid 2.11%, Lamda Development was downb 2.04% and Quest Holdings gave up 2.02%.

In total 34 stocks obtained gains, 59 reported losses and 29 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 91.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €177.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.34% to close at 135.01 points.