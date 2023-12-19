ATHEX: Index rises to highest in 15 weeks

Athinon Avenue returned to its rising course on Tuesday, with the benchmark climbing to a new 15-week high, on the verge of 1,300 points. Banks – especially Eurobank – outperformed, and alongside some other key blue chips lifted the main index to its highest point since September 1.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,298.48 points, adding 0.87% to Monday’s 1,287.22 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.98%, ending at 3,143.29 points.

The banks index stood out with its 1.52% rise, as Eurobank rose 2.88%, Piraeus earned 1.66%, National grabbed 2.88% and Alpha fetched just 0.10%.

Among the other blue chips, Ellaktor soared 6.40%, Quest Holdings collected 3.56%, Aegean Airlines improved 2.52%, Public Power Corporation augmented 2.37% and Mytilineos climbed 1.99%, while OTE telecom sank 1.31% and Jumbo lost 1.29%.

In total 67 stocks boasted gains, 38 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 109.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €91.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.67% to 135.91 points.