ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Index rises to highest in 15 weeks

ATHEX: Index rises to highest in 15 weeks

Athinon Avenue returned to its rising course on Tuesday, with the benchmark climbing to a new 15-week high, on the verge of 1,300 points. Banks – especially Eurobank – outperformed, and alongside some other key blue chips lifted the main index to its highest point since September 1.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,298.48 points, adding 0.87% to Monday’s 1,287.22 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.98%, ending at 3,143.29 points.

The banks index stood out with its 1.52% rise, as Eurobank rose 2.88%, Piraeus earned 1.66%, National grabbed 2.88% and Alpha fetched just 0.10%.

Among the other blue chips, Ellaktor soared 6.40%, Quest Holdings collected 3.56%, Aegean Airlines improved 2.52%, Public Power Corporation augmented 2.37% and Mytilineos climbed 1.99%, while OTE telecom sank 1.31% and Jumbo lost 1.29%.

In total 67 stocks boasted gains, 38 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 109.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €91.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.67% to 135.91 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mytilineos among world’s top ESG firms
ECONOMY

Mytilineos among world’s top ESG firms

ATHEX: Stocks head south at slow pace
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks head south at slow pace

ATHEX: Turnover soars, but prices drop
STOCKS

ATHEX: Turnover soars, but prices drop

ATHEX: Rise goes on as turnover increases
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rise goes on as turnover increases

ATHEX: Another 14-week high for bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Another 14-week high for bourse

ATHEX: Benchmark records new 100-day high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark records new 100-day high