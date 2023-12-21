Two-month extension for payment of traffic fees

The deadline to pay traffic fees has been extended to February 29, stated National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis on Thursday.

The decision was announced earlier by Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Haris Theocharis, who added there will be no further extension.

“We decided to give a two-month extension for the payment of the traffic fees, to 29 February 2023, for another two months. Following that, the government will propose a new system, based on which a 100% fine will not be leveled outright if traffic fees are not paid on time, but a gradual fine scale, depending on the delay by the owner of the car,” explained Hatzidakis.

