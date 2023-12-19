Mitsotakis says startup ecosystem changing Greece’s production model

The startup ecosystem and the investments the government has made in new technologies contribute significantly to changing the production model of the Greek economy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said on Monday.

“I believe it is an important confirmation of the important work we have done in terms of transforming the Greek economy and placing it on a sustainable development path, while at the same time ensuring that we manage public finances in a responsible manner,” he said in a discussion with Neil Rimer, co-founder of the Index Ventures company, as part of an event titled Greece and the world of 2024.

“We know that exiting a vicious circle and entering a virtuous circle is a good thing. But there is no room for complacency. We still have a long way to go. There is always a tendency to forget the huge price we had to pay because of the crisis, when we lost 1/4 of our GDP. We know we have to move fast and seize opportunities.”

Mitsotakis said that Greece will continue to have growth rates that are “significantly higher” than the rest of the eurozone and reduce its debt as a percentage of GDP. He said he also knows that the country has to continue a tight fiscal policy “because the era of loose fiscal policy is over.”