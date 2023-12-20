Hatzidakis: Digital transformation funding to ‘take Greece higher’

Greek Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis presents the new tax bill at a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, on October 31, 2023. [Dimitris Mitsakos/Intime News]

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Tuesday that “this is the first time that Greece has received so much in funding for the digital transformation of the economy,” speaking at the Digital Economy Forum Shaping Greece’s Digital Future conference of the Association of Informatics and Communications, where he represented Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He pointed out: “This money will not only strengthen the IT businesses and new technologies sector. But, regardless of whether they concern small, medium-sized and large companies, will stay here: for further economic growth, for further job creation, in order to lead Greece higher.”