ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Digital transformation funding to ‘take Greece higher’

Hatzidakis: Digital transformation funding to ‘take Greece higher’
Greek Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis presents the new tax bill at a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, on October 31, 2023. [Dimitris Mitsakos/Intime News]

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Tuesday that “this is the first time that Greece has received so much in funding for the digital transformation of the economy,” speaking at the Digital Economy Forum Shaping Greece’s Digital Future conference of the Association of Informatics and Communications, where he represented Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He pointed out: “This money will not only strengthen the IT businesses and new technologies sector. But, regardless of whether they concern small, medium-sized and large companies, will stay here: for further economic growth, for further job creation, in order to lead Greece higher.”

Economy Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis says startup ecosystem changing Greece’s production model
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis says startup ecosystem changing Greece’s production model

Most Greek businesses ignore generative artificial intelligence
TECHNOLOGY

Most Greek businesses ignore generative artificial intelligence

Greece turning into energy and technology hub
ECONOMY

Greece turning into energy and technology hub

Digital nomads like Athens
REMOTE WORKING

Digital nomads like Athens

IRIS to facilitate transactions
FINANCE

IRIS to facilitate transactions

E-spending focuses on apparel
ONLINE SHOPPING

E-spending focuses on apparel