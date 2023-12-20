State budget shows 5.4 billion euro surplus in the period Jan-Nov 2023

The Greek state budget showed a 5.4 billion euros primary surplus in the period January-November 2023 on a cash basis, according to the Bank of Greece.

In January-November 2023, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of 468 million euros, compared to a deficit of 6,808 million euros in the same period of 2022.

During this period, ordinary budget revenue amounted to 56,595 million euros, compared to 49,831 million euros in the corresponding period of last year. Ordinary budget expenditure amounted to 53,473 million euros, from 53,490 million euros in January-November 2022.

