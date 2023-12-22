ECONOMY

Hatzidakis: Greek economy can reach even greater heights

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis noted on Thursday that the Greek economy is gaining ground and conditions after the decisions by the European Union economy and finance ministers on the fiscal requirements from member-states, the recapturing of investment grade and the positive reaction by investors and foreign firms favor a further improvement for Greece, its economy and its people.

“Ecofin’s decision on the new stability agreement, which interests us very much due to the positive regulation for 2033 taxes as well as for the exclusion of the defense expenditures in the way excessive debt is calculated, a long-standing request of Greek governments that was approved for the first time, creates a positive framework for our country,” he stated.

Hatzidakis added that “this is combined with The Economist’s assessment that declared Greece country of the year 2023. Add to that the investment grade and the positive developments with the reduction of unemployment, the increase in investments and the rise in exports. Greece has entered a new course, and our decision is to continue our work with seriousness in order for the Greek economy to grow even higher in 2024.” 

