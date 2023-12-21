ATHEX: Benchmark and turnover head lower

ECONOMY STOCKS

As Christmas approaches, the action is slowing down at the Greek stock market, with the turnover dropping further on Thursday and the benchmark coming off Wednesday’s 16-week high to settle for a point and a half below the 1,300 mark. Yet with five sessions left till the end of the December, 2023 is certain to be another particularly positive year for Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,298.56 points, shedding 0.25% from Wednesday’s 1,301.81 points. 

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.50%, ending at 3,137.34 points.

The banks index underperformed, losing 0.96%, on Alpha falling 1.68%, Piraeus giving up 1.59% and Eurobank parting with 1.18%. National stayed put.

Sarantis advanced 3.33%, EYDAP collected 2.19% and Autohellas earned 2.05%, while Public Power Corporation declined 1.58%

In total 48 stocks notched up gains, 54 sustained losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.4 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €78.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.07% to close at 136.74 points. 

