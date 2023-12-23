ECONOMY

Ellinikon to make new city visible to all

Ellinikon to make new city visible to all

The steps taken for the development of the Ellinikon project are not only impressive and unprecedented for Greece, but they are leaps of progress for the plan to make the new city increasingly visible to all, according to the introductory note of “The Ellinikon” news bulletin, alongside pictures and videos on the progress of individual works in the context of the urban regeneration.

The largest urban regeneration project in Europe is being constructed by Lamda Development in the Attica coastal suburb of Elliniko. 

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PASOK to launch campaign against ‘golden visas’
PROPERTY

PASOK to launch campaign against ‘golden visas’

Big housing project at Psychiko
PROPERTY

Big housing project at Psychiko

Realty shows signs of fatigue
PROPERTY

Realty shows signs of fatigue

Checks to start with rental hosts
FINANCE

Checks to start with rental hosts

Five Antiparos villas sold for €42 mln
PROPERTY

Five Antiparos villas sold for €42 mln

Odyssey of property sales
BUREAUCRACY

Odyssey of property sales