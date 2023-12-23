Ellinikon to make new city visible to all

The steps taken for the development of the Ellinikon project are not only impressive and unprecedented for Greece, but they are leaps of progress for the plan to make the new city increasingly visible to all, according to the introductory note of “The Ellinikon” news bulletin, alongside pictures and videos on the progress of individual works in the context of the urban regeneration.

The largest urban regeneration project in Europe is being constructed by Lamda Development in the Attica coastal suburb of Elliniko.