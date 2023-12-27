ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse adds more to its annual rise

ATHEX: Bourse adds more to its annual rise

The year’s final week started for the Greek stock market on Wednesday with a slight increase for the main index, mainly thanks to the growth of National Bank stock that also led to the banks index posting significant gains on the day. As things stand, the benchmark is heading for an annual growth rate of 40% for the entire year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,293.19 points, adding 0.18% to Friday’s 1,290.89 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.21%, ending at 3,120.70 points.

The banks index grew 1.06%, with half of the sector’s turnover belonging to National, which rose 1.94%. Piraeus earned 1.76% and Alpha ascended 0.63%, while Eurobank stayed put.

Cenergy Holdings collected 1.57%, just as Jumbo conceded 2.63%, Quest Holdings gave up 1.79%, Aegean Airlines eased 1.40% and GEK Terna parted with 1.36%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 38 endured losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s €75.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.03% to close at 136.29 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Marginal rise for bourse this week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Marginal rise for bourse this week

ATHEX: Benchmark and turnover head lower
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark and turnover head lower

ATHEX: Benchmark climbs above 1,300 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark climbs above 1,300 points

Thessaloniki Port, Motodynamics join ATHEX ESG index
ECONOMY

Thessaloniki Port, Motodynamics join ATHEX ESG index

ATHEX: Index rises to highest in 15 weeks
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index rises to highest in 15 weeks

Mytilineos among world’s top ESG firms
ECONOMY

Mytilineos among world’s top ESG firms