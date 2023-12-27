ATHEX: Bourse adds more to its annual rise

The year’s final week started for the Greek stock market on Wednesday with a slight increase for the main index, mainly thanks to the growth of National Bank stock that also led to the banks index posting significant gains on the day. As things stand, the benchmark is heading for an annual growth rate of 40% for the entire year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,293.19 points, adding 0.18% to Friday’s 1,290.89 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.21%, ending at 3,120.70 points.

The banks index grew 1.06%, with half of the sector’s turnover belonging to National, which rose 1.94%. Piraeus earned 1.76% and Alpha ascended 0.63%, while Eurobank stayed put.

Cenergy Holdings collected 1.57%, just as Jumbo conceded 2.63%, Quest Holdings gave up 1.79%, Aegean Airlines eased 1.40% and GEK Terna parted with 1.36%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 38 endured losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.3 million euros, down from last Friday’s €75.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.03% to close at 136.29 points.