ECONOMY

Retail’s December turnover to match expectations

“It appears that the forecast for the turnover of the retail market in December – that it will exceed last year’s 3.83 billion euros and peak at above €4 billion – is going to prove accurate, while the consumers’ preferences regarding gifts remained the same, with clothing and footwear in first place, followed by gift items, toys and cosmetics,” the president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, stated to Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Wednesday.

Korkidis said that the “holiday shopping may have peaked before Christmas but it has by no means concluded, as the New Year is coming up with as many family and social obligations to buy presents.”

Holiday purchases are expected to continue in the last few days before the end of the year, with stores staying open on Sunday (New Year’s Eve).

Retailers expect the shopping traffic recorded in the week before Christmas to continue during the last week of the year, albeit at a slower rate and with minor changes in consumers’ preferences, in order to end the year with a satisfactory turnover.

 

