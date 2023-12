Holiday opening hours for retail stores ahead of the New Year are as follows: Shops will be open on Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., on Saturday from 9 a.m. till 6 p.m. (with shopping centers and supermarkets staying open until 8 p.m.), and on Sunday, New Year’s Eve, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shops will generally be closed on January 1 and 2, with the exception of a number of supermarkets that have announced they will be open on Tuesday, January 2.

