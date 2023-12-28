ATHEX: Banks lead bourse index to losses

Stocks slid somewhat at the Greek bourse on Thursday, one day before the end of the trading year, with the benchmark closing near the day’s low, which points to the appetite for some more profit-taking on Friday. The session started with gains over the first hour before sellers took the upper hand, leading the majority of stocks into the red.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,285.65 points, shedding 0.56% from Wednesday’s 1,293.19 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.60%, ending at 3,101.67 points.

The banks index dropped 1.81%, as National sank 2.83%, Eurobank parted with 1.45%, Alpha gave up 1.26% and Piraeus declined 1.05%.

Among the other blue chips, Ellaktor conceded 2.15%, ElvalHalcor lost 2.01% and Autohellas fell 1.99%, while Jumbo advanced 1.88% and Quest Holdings improved 0.73%.

In total 33 stocks reported gains, 61 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 45 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €65.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.37% to close at 135.78 points.